Robert Marsh, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (13)
Overview of Robert Marsh, PMHNP

Robert Marsh, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Morristown, NJ. 

Robert Marsh works at Psychiatric Services of New Jersey in Morristown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robert Marsh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Services of New Jersey
    55 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 350-7034

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Robert Marsh, PMHNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821359233
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Stockton University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Robert Marsh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Robert Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robert Marsh works at Psychiatric Services of New Jersey in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Robert Marsh’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Robert Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Marsh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

