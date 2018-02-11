Robert Pennebaker, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Pennebaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Pennebaker, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Robert Pennebaker, MSN
Robert Pennebaker, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC.
Robert Pennebaker works at
Robert Pennebaker's Office Locations
-
1
Cumberland Behavioral Care518 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 491-1134
-
2
Cumberland Behavioral Care2931 Breezewood Ave Ste 104, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 229-6275
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Pennebaker?
Mr. Pennebaker has treated my son for a year and a half and has gone above and beyond what was necessary. He has gotten to know my son and has helped my son reach his potential both socially, academically, and in his workplace. He has taken the time to call on the weekend when there was a need. We are thankful for Mr. Pennebaker in our son's life.
About Robert Pennebaker, MSN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609957505
Education & Certifications
- Cape Fear Vly Med Ctr
- Fayetteville State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Pennebaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Pennebaker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Pennebaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Pennebaker works at
4 patients have reviewed Robert Pennebaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Pennebaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Pennebaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Pennebaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.