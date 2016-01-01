See All Nurse Practitioners in New Orleans, LA
Overview of Robert Quinn, NP

Robert Quinn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA. 

Robert Quinn works at Medical Center Clinic in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robert Quinn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oshsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
    About Robert Quinn, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225404007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

