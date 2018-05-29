Dr. Robert Robinson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Robinson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Robinson, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Wilbraham, MA.
Dr. Robinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Care Counseling Associates Ins.35 Post Office Park Ste 3504, Wilbraham, MA 01095 Directions (413) 596-6922
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
Hello, I had heard a small blurb on WHYN about adult adhd I looked it up and cried for a few days Then got tested positive I feel so much better knowing I;m not alone and understand my myself, not that I'm better better but okay with it I do have pretty good common sense. I'm still hurt for my father calling me stupid and I didn't get to tell him. Thanks for that little blurp from you helped me at 60 yrs old.
About Dr. Robert Robinson, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1427135276
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.