Robert Scordato Jr, PA
Overview
Robert Scordato Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami Beach, FL.
Robert Scordato Jr works at
Locations
Columbia University Division of Cardiology At4300 Alton Rd Ste 2070, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2609
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Robert Scordato Jr, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1003107640
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Scordato Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Scordato Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Scordato Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Scordato Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Scordato Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.