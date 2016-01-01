Robert Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Walsh, PSY
Overview
Robert Walsh, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Chesterton, IN.
Robert Walsh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychology Services PC1100 S Calumet Rd Ste 3, Chesterton, IN 46304 Directions (219) 921-5400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Walsh?
About Robert Walsh, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548321037
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Walsh works at
4 patients have reviewed Robert Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.