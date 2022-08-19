See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Redlands, CA
Roberta Barnes, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Roberta Barnes, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Roberta Barnes, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redlands, CA. 

Roberta Barnes works at Redlands Psychological Inc. in Redlands, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Redlands Psychological Inc.
    1210 Nevada St Ste 101, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 793-8312
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Roberta Barnes?

    Aug 19, 2022
    Encouraging and friendly, experienced and caring, thoughtful and helpful. All the things you want in a therapist. Plus, great herbal tea!
    Grateful client — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Roberta Barnes, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Roberta Barnes, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Roberta Barnes to family and friends

    Roberta Barnes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Roberta Barnes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Roberta Barnes, MFT.

    About Roberta Barnes, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114952652
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roberta Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roberta Barnes works at Redlands Psychological Inc. in Redlands, CA. View the full address on Roberta Barnes’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Roberta Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roberta Barnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roberta Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roberta Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Roberta Barnes, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.