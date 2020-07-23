Dr. Robin Cooper-Fleming, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper-Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Cooper-Fleming, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Cooper-Fleming, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Princeton Junction, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 231 Clarksville Rd Ste 7, Princeton Junction, NJ 08550 Directions (609) 750-0251
-
2
Relationship Solutions NJ Lawrenceville2737 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 883-2577Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Robin for around 10 years and she is extremely compassionate and caring. She is very easy to talk to and will check in on you between visits to make sure you are ok.
About Dr. Robin Cooper-Fleming, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1528014255
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper-Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper-Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper-Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper-Fleming.
