Robin Neil, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Robin Neil, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Robin Neil works at Chalasani Kongara & Atluri Mds in Baton Rouge, LA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Single Minded Counseling Consulting & Coaching LLC
    8542 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 767-3372
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Robin Neil, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568693232
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Neil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Neil works at Chalasani Kongara & Atluri Mds in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Robin Neil’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Robin Neil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Neil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Neil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Neil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

