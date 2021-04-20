Robin Oakey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Oakey
Robin Oakey is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Santa Cruz Medical Clinic2025 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions (831) 458-4888
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Robin is helpful, kind, and has helped me develop the skills I need to manage my multiple responsibilitiers
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1760626972
Robin Oakey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
