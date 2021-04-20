See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Santa Cruz, CA
Robin Oakey

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Robin Oakey is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Robin Oakey works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Santa Cruz, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Cruz Medical Clinic
    2025 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 458-4888
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Robin Oakey

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760626972
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Oakey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Oakey works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Robin Oakey’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Robin Oakey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Oakey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Oakey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Oakey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

