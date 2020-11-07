Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Rice, OD
Overview of Dr. Robin Rice, OD
Dr. Robin Rice, OD is an Optometrist in Silver Spring, MD.
Biomedical Apps of MD Inc Dba Fmc Wheaton Dialysis11160 Veirs Mill Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 949-3960
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Rice does a thorough exam, listens to your concerns, and provided in depth answers to any questions.
- Optometry
- English
- 1518081207
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
