Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD
Overview of Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD
Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD is an Optometrist in Rome, GA.
Dr. Scoggin's Office Locations
- 1 421 E 2Nd Ave, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (706) 378-3000
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been trying for well over 2 years to find an optometrist who would listen to what I needed and adjust my glasses prescription properly. Frankly I tried the only one in Centre, Alabama and almost very eye doctor in Rome, GA w no success. In most cases I had to take the glasses back at least two times and they still were not right so I requested and received refunds. That is fine but since i need good vision for my work it was not at all acceptable. I did fine one in Rome a year ago or so and while it was overtly expensive the prescription was "an improvement" but not really good and the driving glasses were all but useless. Dr Scoggin paid attention, prescribed very well and prescribed driving (distance) glasses that actually help a great deal. He is very easy to work with, listens, etc. and his staff is excellent. they could not get my new glasses made without sending them off so they directed me to a local place that would do that quickly for a really good price.
About Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1346406717
