Robyn Drake, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Robyn Drake, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jennings, MO. 

Robyn Drake works at Oak Street Health Jennings in Jennings, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robyn Drake's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Jennings
    8033 West Florissant Ave, Jennings, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 207-7005
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Robyn Drake, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1144325457
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robyn Drake, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robyn Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robyn Drake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robyn Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robyn Drake works at Oak Street Health Jennings in Jennings, MO. View the full address on Robyn Drake’s profile.

    Robyn Drake has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robyn Drake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robyn Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robyn Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

