See All Cardiologists in Columbia, SC
Robyn Lorick, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Robyn Lorick, NP

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Robyn Lorick, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. 

Robyn Lorick works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III
    1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 220, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Palmetto Park Blvd.
    108 Palmetto Park Blvd Ste C, Lexington, SC 29072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robyn Lorick?

    Photo: Robyn Lorick, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Robyn Lorick, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robyn Lorick to family and friends

    Robyn Lorick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robyn Lorick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robyn Lorick, NP.

    About Robyn Lorick, NP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1063940690
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robyn Lorick, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robyn Lorick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robyn Lorick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robyn Lorick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robyn Lorick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robyn Lorick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robyn Lorick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.