Roger Bell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Roger Bell, CH
Overview
Roger Bell, CH is a Chiropractor in New Port Richey, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11329 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654 Directions (727) 863-1912
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bell and his staff are very welcoming and excellent. His treatments have improved my pain and complex symptoms significantly. The massage therapist is very good also. Very healing hands and touch. If you're looking for newfangled gizmos look elsewhere. If you want a very experienced physician and a relaxing low key unwinding environment with your wellness in mind; not *their* cash registers gouging you, then come here and be healthy and well.
About Roger Bell, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1477606903
Frequently Asked Questions
Roger Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Roger Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roger Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roger Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roger Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.