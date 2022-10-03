See All Chiropractors in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. Roger Freed, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (118)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Roger Freed, DC is a Chiropractor in Hendersonville, NC. They completed their fellowship with Council On Extremity Adjusting

Dr. Freed works at Laurel Park Chiropractic Center in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laurel Park Chiropractic Center
    212 S Grove St Ste D, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 696-9090
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Ankle Disorders
Cervical Spine Disorders
Acupuncture
Ankle Disorders
Cervical Spine Disorders

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roger Freed, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801845649
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Council On Extremity Adjusting
    Undergraduate School
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Freed, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freed works at Laurel Park Chiropractic Center in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Freed’s profile.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Freed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.