Overview

Ronald Cole, LPC is a Counselor in Waco, TX. 

Ronald Cole works at Ccpcs in Waco, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ccpcs
    305 Londonderry Dr Ste 7, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 776-0252
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Nov 03, 2020
    Ron Cole, LPC brought me thru a wicked case of PTSD. I was attacked by a IDD patient with scissors; by the grace of God I survived. Mr. Cole is a true professional. He is "real", does not beat around the bush and gets right to the root of the problem. He will not "candy coat" truth. He speaks truth upon initial evaluation which results in a quicker resolution/understanding of the problem. He is kind, truthful and a professional that you want and need in your court on your journey back to truth/healing. I give Ron Cole, LPC my highest recommendation. He will serve you well_ for his moral compass is beyond reproach and his concern is for YOU, not the money nor insurance company. This profession is obviously a "calling" for LPC Cole; not a "job".
    About Ronald Cole, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417083262
