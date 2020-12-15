See All Clinical Psychologists in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. Ronald Kidd, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.1 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Kidd, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Williamsburg, VA. 

Dr. Kidd works at Colonial Psychiatric Associates in Williamsburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colonial Psychiatric Associates
    1318 Jamestown Rd Ste 101, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 645-4715
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronald Kidd, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962471391
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Kidd, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kidd accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kidd works at Colonial Psychiatric Associates in Williamsburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kidd’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

