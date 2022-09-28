Ronald Korn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ronald Korn, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ronald Korn, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in North Hollywood, CA.
Locations
- 1 6442 Coldwater Canyon Ave Ste 109, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Directions (818) 991-5166
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Korn is a very skilled therapist who is very empathetic and understanding. He helped me when I was having anxiety and depression about transitioning into my 30s and when major life changes were going on around me. Dr. Korn is very experienced with a wealth of knowledge about many aspects of psychology, growth and development. He is very professional. He personally influenced me to pursue my dreams and do what makes me happy in life. I would definitely recommend him for anyone as a therapist.
About Ronald Korn, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, French
- 1538190855
