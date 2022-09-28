See All Family And Marriage Counselors in North Hollywood, CA
Ronald Korn, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ronald Korn, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.2 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ronald Korn, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in North Hollywood, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Smith, LMFT
Amanda Smith, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    6442 Coldwater Canyon Ave Ste 109, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 991-5166
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ronald Korn?

    Sep 28, 2022
    Dr. Korn is a very skilled therapist who is very empathetic and understanding. He helped me when I was having anxiety and depression about transitioning into my 30s and when major life changes were going on around me. Dr. Korn is very experienced with a wealth of knowledge about many aspects of psychology, growth and development. He is very professional. He personally influenced me to pursue my dreams and do what makes me happy in life. I would definitely recommend him for anyone as a therapist.
    Byron L. — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ronald Korn, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Ronald Korn, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ronald Korn to family and friends

    Ronald Korn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ronald Korn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ronald Korn, MFT.

    About Ronald Korn, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538190855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ronald Korn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Ronald Korn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronald Korn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronald Korn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronald Korn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ronald Korn, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.