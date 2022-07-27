See All Psychiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Ronald Moore, DNP

Psychiatry
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Moore, DNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Moore works at Psych Dimensions, Inc. in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Waco, TX, Georgetown, TX and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psych Dimensions, Inc
    18756 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 858-5553
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Psych Dimensions, Inc
    3400 Hillcrest Dr, Waco, TX 76708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 342-0222
  3. 3
    Psych Dimensions
    101 Cooperative Way Ste 110, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 535-3777
  4. 4
    Psych Dimensions
    101 W Cooperative Way, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 535-3777
  5. 5
    Psych Dimensions
    8700 Menchaca Rd Ste 601, Austin, TX 78748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 535-3583

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Dr. Moore is very patient and thorough, and very caring towards his patients and their needs. He never rushes you, and always answers all of your questions. I go to his practice in Georgetown. I would highly recommend him!!! Super nice guy, and all of the staff are amazing!
    Gin_Mart — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Moore, DNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578805123
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Moore, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.