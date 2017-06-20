Dr. Ronald Ristaino, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ristaino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Ristaino, DC
Overview
Dr. Ronald Ristaino, DC is a Chiropractor in Rancho Mirage, CA. They completed their residency with LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
Locations
Desert Health & Wellness69730 Highway 111 Ste 113, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-2689
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ristaino, sixteen years ago, and still see him. I was limping with a bad knee and after about three visits, I left his office like I was walking on a cloud. Never had knee problems again. He has treated me for P E R I F O R M I S. problems and that too was healed. He is not only a wonderful Chiropractor, but a great great personality, love him.
About Dr. Ronald Ristaino, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1518993518
Education & Certifications
- LIFE UNIVERSITY / LIFE CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / WEST CAMPUS
