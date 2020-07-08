See All Counselors in Steubenville, OH
Ronald Sass, LPCC

Counseling
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ronald Sass, LPCC is a Counselor in Steubenville, OH. 

Ronald Sass works at Ronald G. Sass Ms Lpcc and Associates in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald G. Sass Ms Lpcc and Associates
    3150 Johnson Rd Ste B, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 264-7374
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ronald Sass, LPCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801807102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ronald Sass, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ronald Sass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ronald Sass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ronald Sass works at Ronald G. Sass Ms Lpcc and Associates in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Ronald Sass’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Ronald Sass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronald Sass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronald Sass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronald Sass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

