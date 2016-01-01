Ronald Villano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ronald Villano, LMHC
Ronald Villano, LMHC is a Counselor in Bohemia, NY.
Ronald Villano works at
Family & Personal Counseling1650 Sycamore Ave Ste 39, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 758-8290
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Counseling
- English
- 1609062462
Ronald Villano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Ronald Villano. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronald Villano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronald Villano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronald Villano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.