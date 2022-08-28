See All Counselors in Spring Hill, FL
Ronnie Evans, NCC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ronnie Evans, NCC

Counseling
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ronnie Evans, NCC is a Counselor in Spring Hill, FL. 

Ronnie Evans works at Behavioral Health Associates in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Associates
    5327 Commercial Way Unit C115, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 597-5497
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ronnie Evans?

    Aug 28, 2022
    My wife and mother passed away three days apart and I had a hard time dealing with it and because I study psychology and I am not what you would call a sharer I felt a little stupid for seeking out help at first, but Ronnie put me at ease almost instantly and got me to talk more about things in a few minutes than anybody that knew me could get out of me period. I do not think I could have gotten over the hurdles I faced without his help and even knowing what he was doing at times did not keep him from getting at what was bothering me. Being very close to a masters degree in forensic psychology now and having a BA in psychology, I went in there thinking no therapist could help me, but I was glad to be completely wrong and yes Ronnie Evans is that good at what he does.
    Kim E. Morrison — Aug 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ronnie Evans, NCC
    How would you rate your experience with Ronnie Evans, NCC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ronnie Evans to family and friends

    Ronnie Evans' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ronnie Evans

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ronnie Evans, NCC.

    About Ronnie Evans, NCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659381424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ronnie Evans, NCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ronnie Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ronnie Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ronnie Evans works at Behavioral Health Associates in Spring Hill, FL. View the full address on Ronnie Evans’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Ronnie Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronnie Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronnie Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronnie Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ronnie Evans, NCC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.