Ronnie Evans, NCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ronnie Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ronnie Evans, NCC
Overview
Ronnie Evans, NCC is a Counselor in Spring Hill, FL.
Ronnie Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health Associates5327 Commercial Way Unit C115, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Directions (352) 597-5497
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ronnie Evans?
My wife and mother passed away three days apart and I had a hard time dealing with it and because I study psychology and I am not what you would call a sharer I felt a little stupid for seeking out help at first, but Ronnie put me at ease almost instantly and got me to talk more about things in a few minutes than anybody that knew me could get out of me period. I do not think I could have gotten over the hurdles I faced without his help and even knowing what he was doing at times did not keep him from getting at what was bothering me. Being very close to a masters degree in forensic psychology now and having a BA in psychology, I went in there thinking no therapist could help me, but I was glad to be completely wrong and yes Ronnie Evans is that good at what he does.
About Ronnie Evans, NCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1659381424
Frequently Asked Questions
Ronnie Evans accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ronnie Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ronnie Evans works at
6 patients have reviewed Ronnie Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ronnie Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ronnie Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ronnie Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.