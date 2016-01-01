See All Neurologists in Shallotte, NC
Rosa Berry, ANP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rosa Berry, ANP

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rosa Berry, ANP

Rosa Berry, ANP is a Neurology Specialist in Shallotte, NC. 

Rosa Berry works at Novant Health Neurology - Shallotte in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rosa Berry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology - Shallotte
    512 Village Rd Ste 207, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 255-5051
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rosa Berry?

    Photo: Rosa Berry, ANP
    How would you rate your experience with Rosa Berry, ANP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rosa Berry to family and friends

    Rosa Berry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rosa Berry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rosa Berry, ANP.

    About Rosa Berry, ANP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1962596981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rosa Berry, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosa Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rosa Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rosa Berry works at Novant Health Neurology - Shallotte in Shallotte, NC. View the full address on Rosa Berry’s profile.

    Rosa Berry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rosa Berry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosa Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosa Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.