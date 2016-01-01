Rosalia McDonnell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosalia McDonnell, MA
Overview
Rosalia McDonnell, MA is a Counselor in Mill Creek, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 16000 Bothell Everett Hwy Ste 320, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 337-8500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rosalia McDonnell?
About Rosalia McDonnell, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1770618647
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosalia McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rosalia McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosalia McDonnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosalia McDonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosalia McDonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.