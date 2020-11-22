Rosalyn Pitt is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosalyn Pitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rosalyn Pitt
Overview
Rosalyn Pitt is a Counselor in Pleasant View, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 254 Ren Mar Dr Ste 201A, Pleasant View, TN 37146 Directions (615) 746-9977
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rosalyn Pitt?
Dr. Rosie saw my children for years and was absolutely amazing. She has extensive experience. Her demeanor and knowledge of psychiatry combined with the fundamental Christian tenants made her a perfect therapist for my kids.
About Rosalyn Pitt
- Counseling
- English
- 1225279201
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosalyn Pitt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosalyn Pitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rosalyn Pitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosalyn Pitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosalyn Pitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosalyn Pitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.