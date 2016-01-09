See All Psychologists in South Miami, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Rose Huber, PSY.D

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rose Huber, PSY.D is a Psychologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Our Lady Of The Lake University|Our Lady Of The Lake University (Psychology Doctoral Program) and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Huber works at SoMi Psychology - Dr. Rose Huber in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SoMi Psychology - Dr. Rose Huber
    7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 210, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 901-7350
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Obesity Chevron Icon
Clinical Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Physical Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 09, 2016
    She is excellent
    Sholeh Hashemi in Houston,Tx — Jan 09, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Rose Huber, PSY.D
    About Dr. Rose Huber, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336370501
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Miami VA Hosp-U Miami|Miami Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Central Texas Va|Central Texas Veterans Health Care System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Central Texas VA Hospital|South Texas Veterans Healthcare System|VA Hosp-U Tex San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Our Lady Of The Lake University|Our Lady Of The Lake University (Psychology Doctoral Program)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rose Huber, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huber works at SoMi Psychology - Dr. Rose Huber in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Huber’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

