Dr. Rose Huber, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rose Huber, PSY.D is a Psychologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Our Lady Of The Lake University|Our Lady Of The Lake University (Psychology Doctoral Program) and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Huber works at
Locations
SoMi Psychology - Dr. Rose Huber7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 210, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 901-7350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is excellent
About Dr. Rose Huber, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1336370501
Education & Certifications
- Miami VA Hosp-U Miami|Miami Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Central Texas Va|Central Texas Veterans Health Care System
- Central Texas VA Hospital|South Texas Veterans Healthcare System|VA Hosp-U Tex San Antonio
- Our Lady Of The Lake University|Our Lady Of The Lake University (Psychology Doctoral Program)
