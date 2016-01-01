See All Nurse Midwives in Rockaway Park, NY
Roseanne Seminara, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Roseanne Seminara, CNM

Roseanne Seminara, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Roseanne Seminara works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery in Rockaway Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Roseanne Seminara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery
    121-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Borough Park
    5923 16th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery
    1224 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery
    126 Hewes Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery
    502A 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Plan
Contraceptive Counseling
Menopause
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Roseanne Seminara, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699748160
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University School Of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roseanne Seminara, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roseanne Seminara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roseanne Seminara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Roseanne Seminara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roseanne Seminara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roseanne Seminara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roseanne Seminara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

