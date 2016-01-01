Roseanne Seminara, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roseanne Seminara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Roseanne Seminara, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Roseanne Seminara, CNM
Roseanne Seminara, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Roseanne Seminara works at
Roseanne Seminara's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery121-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Directions
-
2
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Borough Park5923 16th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions
-
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery1224 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
4
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery126 Hewes Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions
-
5
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery502A 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roseanne Seminara?
About Roseanne Seminara, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1699748160
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University School Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Roseanne Seminara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Roseanne Seminara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roseanne Seminara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roseanne Seminara works at
3 patients have reviewed Roseanne Seminara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roseanne Seminara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roseanne Seminara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roseanne Seminara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.