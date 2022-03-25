Rosita Atilus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rosita Atilus, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rosita Atilus, APRN
Rosita Atilus, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Rosita Atilus works at
Rosita Atilus' Office Locations
1
Prx Pharmacy3601 Federal Hwy, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 576-6611
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rosita Atilus?
This doctor is very trustworthy always making sure patients take the right testing and provides the most effective medicines keeping your body healthy and clean from any infections. She cares generously for her patients and wish we had more of Dr.Rosita all over the world.
About Rosita Atilus, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447596283
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosita Atilus accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosita Atilus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rosita Atilus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosita Atilus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosita Atilus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosita Atilus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.