See All Nurse Practitioners in Fairfax, VA
Roula Dandalides, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Roula Dandalides, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Roula Dandalides, FNP-C

Roula Dandalides, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfax, VA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Craig Philhower, FNP-C
Craig Philhower, FNP-C
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Claude Spears
Claude Spears
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
3.0 (4)
View Profile

Roula Dandalides' Office Locations

  1. 1
    8503 Arlington Blvd # V, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 208-4200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Roula Dandalides?

    Feb 19, 2022
    I have been seeing a urology doctor and nurse practitioner at another practice for 6 months and my condition was getting worse. My wife said to try this practice and I scheduled an appointment and saw Roula. Let me start by saying she is phenomenal, knowledgeable, amazing bed side manners, takes the time to answer all the questions, and super professional. She was able to diagnose my issue on the spot and had different treatment options and said we could try both. I fully trusted train of thoughts as she explained everything. I tried the medication she gave me and the next day I woke up 90%. The next day I was 100% normal. My issue was I had issues urinating and felt my whole area (private parts) was heavy and painful to move around easily. other doctors thought it was PBH but Roula thought it was prostatitis. She gave me antibiotics and said to try pelvic therapy. That night took the antibiotics and I felt the best I felt in 6 months. Two days later I was normal.
    Ahmed A — Feb 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Roula Dandalides, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Roula Dandalides, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Roula Dandalides to family and friends

    Roula Dandalides' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Roula Dandalides

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Roula Dandalides, FNP-C.

    About Roula Dandalides, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790327583
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roula Dandalides has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Roula Dandalides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roula Dandalides has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Roula Dandalides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roula Dandalides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roula Dandalides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Roula Dandalides, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.