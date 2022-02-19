Roula Dandalides has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Roula Dandalides, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Roula Dandalides, FNP-C
Roula Dandalides, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fairfax, VA.
Roula Dandalides' Office Locations
- 1 8503 Arlington Blvd # V, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 208-4200
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing a urology doctor and nurse practitioner at another practice for 6 months and my condition was getting worse. My wife said to try this practice and I scheduled an appointment and saw Roula. Let me start by saying she is phenomenal, knowledgeable, amazing bed side manners, takes the time to answer all the questions, and super professional. She was able to diagnose my issue on the spot and had different treatment options and said we could try both. I fully trusted train of thoughts as she explained everything. I tried the medication she gave me and the next day I woke up 90%. The next day I was 100% normal. My issue was I had issues urinating and felt my whole area (private parts) was heavy and painful to move around easily. other doctors thought it was PBH but Roula thought it was prostatitis. She gave me antibiotics and said to try pelvic therapy. That night took the antibiotics and I felt the best I felt in 6 months. Two days later I was normal.
About Roula Dandalides, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790327583
Frequently Asked Questions
Roula Dandalides accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roula Dandalides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
