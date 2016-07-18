Ruben Alexander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ruben Alexander, PA-C
Overview
Ruben Alexander, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Decatur, GA.
Ruben Alexander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Park Central Family Practice Inc.4367 New Snapfinger Woods Dr, Decatur, GA 30035 Directions (770) 981-2008
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ruben Alexander?
My health has improved. He is honest and to the point. He is aggressive with his prognosis and prescriptions. Follows up with explanations.
About Ruben Alexander, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669578969
Frequently Asked Questions
Ruben Alexander accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruben Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ruben Alexander works at
6 patients have reviewed Ruben Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruben Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruben Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruben Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.