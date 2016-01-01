Ruth Ogot is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ruth Ogot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ruth Ogot is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Office9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 203, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 587-8110Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1720463318
- Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota
