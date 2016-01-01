See All Nurse Practitioners in Bakersfield, CA
Ruth Ogot

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Ruth Ogot

Ruth Ogot is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ruth Ogot works at Office in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ruth Ogot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 203, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 587-8110
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ruth Ogot

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720463318
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota
