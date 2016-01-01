Ruth Romo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ruth Romo, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ruth Romo, FNP
Ruth Romo, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Ruth Romo's Office Locations
- 1 741 N Alameda Blvd Ste 14, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 522-1100
-
2
Full Circle Health Center210 W Las Cruces Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 525-3700Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
About Ruth Romo, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871813246
