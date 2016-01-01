Ryan Bullard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ryan Bullard
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ryan Bullard
Ryan Bullard is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Ryan Bullard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Ryan Bullard's Office Locations
-
1
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ryan Bullard?
About Ryan Bullard
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588075402
Frequently Asked Questions
Ryan Bullard accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ryan Bullard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ryan Bullard works at
2 patients have reviewed Ryan Bullard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Bullard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Bullard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Bullard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.