See All Physicians Assistants in Boise, ID
Ryan Burke, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ryan Burke, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ryan Burke, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. 

Ryan Burke works at Primary Health Medical Group in Boise, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Health Medical Group
    11197 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 378-8011
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ryan Burke?

    Sep 24, 2019
    Ryan Burke is an amazing primary care physician. He listens to everything I have concerns over, has never once made me feel judged or ignored for any issues. He clearly explains everything, in the event, I don't understand something, he will happily reexplain or reword to be sure I understand. He is willing to support my opinions and views for my best line of care.
    Smash — Sep 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ryan Burke, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Ryan Burke, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ryan Burke to family and friends

    Ryan Burke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ryan Burke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ryan Burke, PA.

    About Ryan Burke, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194132860
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryan Burke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryan Burke works at Primary Health Medical Group in Boise, ID. View the full address on Ryan Burke’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Ryan Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ryan Burke, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.