Dr. French accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan French, DC
Overview
Dr. Ryan French, DC is a Chiropractor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. French works at
Locations
Holsey Cosmetic Surgery Institute3543 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 286-6300
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. French for several years and he is the only doctor that actually makes me feel better before I've left the office! He is a nice person (staff also) and is very good at knowing where I need to be adjusted before I even tell him where I hurt. He is compassionate and does this to help people, not for the money. Dr. Holbrook is also very nice, although she has a much gentler approach -- too gentle for me, but some people need a softer touch, so this isn't a negative.
About Dr. Ryan French, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1023256161
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.
