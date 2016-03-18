See All Chiropractors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Ryan French, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ryan French, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Ryan French, DC is a Chiropractor in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. French works at Holsey Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carissa Brackelsberg, DC
Dr. Carissa Brackelsberg, DC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Boyd, DC
Dr. Paul Boyd, DC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Holsey Cosmetic Surgery Institute
    3543 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 286-6300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. French?

    Mar 18, 2016
    I have been seeing Dr. French for several years and he is the only doctor that actually makes me feel better before I've left the office! He is a nice person (staff also) and is very good at knowing where I need to be adjusted before I even tell him where I hurt. He is compassionate and does this to help people, not for the money. Dr. Holbrook is also very nice, although she has a much gentler approach -- too gentle for me, but some people need a softer touch, so this isn't a negative.
    Edmond, OK — Mar 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan French, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan French, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. French to family and friends

    Dr. French's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. French

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan French, DC.

    About Dr. Ryan French, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023256161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. French works at Holsey Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. French’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan French, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.