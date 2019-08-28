See All Physicians Assistants in Pittsburgh, PA
Ryan Kruk, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Ryan Kruk, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Locations

    4516 Browns Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 (724) 601-9586
    Aug 28, 2019
    Ryan is my doctor. He is a very friendly, knowledgeable, and compassionate doctor. He really listens to your needs and pays attention to what is your concerns. He spends whatever time you may need.
    WILLIAM BAYNE — Aug 28, 2019
    About Ryan Kruk, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093185548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryan Kruk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Kruk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryan Kruk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Kruk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Kruk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Kruk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

