Ryan Milks, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview

Ryan Milks, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toledo Medical Center- Physician Assistant master's program.

Ryan Milks works at Saint John Medical Center in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    UH Neurological Institute
    29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 475, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 827-5088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Lumbar Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 16, 2021
    He is very informant and listens to your problems. Answers all questions with understandable answers.
    Tammy — Apr 16, 2021
    About Ryan Milks, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457840555
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Toledo Medical Center- Physician Assistant master's program
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryan Milks, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan Milks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ryan Milks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Milks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryan Milks works at Saint John Medical Center in Westlake, OH. View the full address on Ryan Milks’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ryan Milks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Milks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Milks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Milks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

