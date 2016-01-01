See All Nurse Practitioners in Lansing, MI
Ryan Upson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Ryan Upson, NP

Ryan Upson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI. 

Ryan Upson works at Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medical in Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ryan Upson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medicine
    3475 BELLE CHASE WAY, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 882-3732

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Ryan Upson, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891032439
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ryan Upson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Ryan Upson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ryan Upson works at Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medical in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Ryan Upson’s profile.

Ryan Upson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Upson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Upson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Upson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

