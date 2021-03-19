Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryann Rathbone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC
Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Ryann Rathbone's Office Locations
Clear Water Psychiatry & Wellness1600 W 38th St Ste 318, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 203-3588Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Really pleased with office staff and the psychiatrist. I felt heard, understood and safe.
About Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316491368
