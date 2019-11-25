See All Nurse Practitioners in Royal Oak, MI
Sage Davis Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sage Davis

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sage Davis

Sage Davis is a Nurse Practitioner in Royal Oak, MI. 

Sage Davis works at Covenant Community Care in Royal Oak, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carolyn Dodson, NP
Carolyn Dodson, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Adam Schmid, NP
Adam Schmid, NP
5.0 (45)
View Profile
Gina Lopiccolo, FNP-C
Gina Lopiccolo, FNP-C
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Sage Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Community Care
    27776 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 556-4900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sage Davis?

    Nov 25, 2019
    Excellent with answering my questions and explaining procedures. Very warm and caring.
    LynnieB — Nov 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sage Davis
    How would you rate your experience with Sage Davis?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sage Davis to family and friends

    Sage Davis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sage Davis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sage Davis.

    About Sage Davis

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518361336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sage Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sage Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sage Davis works at Covenant Community Care in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Sage Davis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Sage Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sage Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sage Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sage Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sage Davis?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.