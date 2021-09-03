Sally High, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally High is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sally High, LMHC
Overview
Sally High, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Locations
-
1
High Expectations Counseling1456 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 967-1327
-
2
High Expectations Counseling5025 S Orange Ave Fl 201, Orlando, FL 32809 Directions (407) 967-1327
-
3
High Expectations Counseling545 Delaney Ave Ste 1, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 967-1327Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
What a gift to have worked with Sally. I never knew that I could learn to understand myself in such a deep level. Truly amazing working with her. Highly recommend.
About Sally High, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- First Baptist Church Orlando
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Sally High accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sally High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sally High speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Sally High. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally High.
