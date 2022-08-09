Dr. Saman Pezeshki, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezeshki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saman Pezeshki, DC
Overview
Dr. Saman Pezeshki, DC is a Chiropractor in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bridgeport, College of Chiropractic.
Locations
Harvard Square Chiropractic15 Story St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 441-0101
Kendall Square Chiropractic356 3rd St, Cambridge, MA 02142 Directions (617) 441-0101
Optimal Chiropractic and Wellness1798A Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140 Directions (617) 500-9116Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the best chiropractor in Boston. I have been to numerous ones and he is by far the most professional, caring and effective chiro I have ever been to.
About Dr. Saman Pezeshki, DC
- Chiropractic
- 9 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1316475353
Education & Certifications
- University of Bridgeport, College of Chiropractic
- University of Massachusetts
