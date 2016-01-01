See All Pediatricians in Charlotte, NC
Samantha Casnettie, PNP

Pediatrics
Overview of Samantha Casnettie, PNP

Samantha Casnettie, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Samantha Casnettie works at Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Samantha Casnettie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics
    1315 East Blvd Ste 280, Charlotte, NC 28203
    About Samantha Casnettie, PNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1215442264
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

