Samantha Clark, LCSW
Overview
Samantha Clark, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
Samantha Clark works at
Locations
Grow Therapy201 SW Port St Lucie Blvd Ste 106, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
About Samantha Clark, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1215505706
3 patients have reviewed Samantha Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Clark.
