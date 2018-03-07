Samantha Rushton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samantha Rushton, LMFT
Overview
Samantha Rushton, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Arlington, WA.
Locations
- 1 16710 Smokey Point Blvd Ste 310, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions (425) 512-5171
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Samantha has been great for me. Sympathetic ear and lots of great feedback! I am meeting my goals.
About Samantha Rushton, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1093025157
Frequently Asked Questions
