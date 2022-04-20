See All Nurse Practitioners in Warwick, RI
Samantha Turmenne

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Samantha Turmenne

Samantha Turmenne is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Samantha Turmenne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 103, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 921-5855
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Apr 20, 2022
    During my first visit with Samantha Turmenne (NP), at Brown Medicine, I found her to be very personable, helpful, and thorough. Samantha answered all of my concerns and made appropriate suggestions. She spent as much time with me as I needed. I highly recommend her.
    Bruce Glazer — Apr 20, 2022
    About Samantha Turmenne

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881216893
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

