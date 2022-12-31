Sami Bati, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sami Bati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sami Bati, LAC
Overview
Sami Bati, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Liverpool, NY. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
Sami Bati works at
Locations
-
1
Sami Bati Acupuncture, PLLC305 Vine St Ste 01, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 365-0727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sami Bati?
Sami successfully broke the grip of post-COVID symptoms (extreme fatigue, brain fog, and other neurological disruptions) with a combo of acupuncture & nutrition counseling. Western medicine practitioners had no solutions to break post-COVID’s hold (I was functional for 4hrs a day, reduced to very cloistered existence). I had immediate relief from the 1st session. Brain fog gone, fatigue massively reduced as well as the other symptoms. He has deep knowledge of neuro systems and nutritional supports needed to create a path to healing. He is extremely knowledgeable, current on latest research, compassionate, listens, takes time to understand individual situations. I’m beyond grateful & highly recommend.
About Sami Bati, LAC
- Acupuncture
- English
- 1356538995
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Upstate University Hospital
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Sami Bati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sami Bati accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sami Bati using Healthline FindCare.
Sami Bati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sami Bati works at
14 patients have reviewed Sami Bati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sami Bati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sami Bati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sami Bati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.