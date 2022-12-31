See All Acupuncturists in Liverpool, NY
Overview

Sami Bati, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Liverpool, NY. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School

Sami Bati works at Sami Bati Acupuncture, PLLC in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sami Bati Acupuncture, PLLC
    305 Vine St Ste 01, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 365-0727

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Back Pain
Contemporary Cupping Therapy
Acupuncture
Back Pain
Contemporary Cupping Therapy

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Contemporary Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fire and Sliding Cupping Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Shiatzu Massage Chevron Icon
Tui Na Massage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 31, 2022
    Sami successfully broke the grip of post-COVID symptoms (extreme fatigue, brain fog, and other neurological disruptions) with a combo of acupuncture & nutrition counseling. Western medicine practitioners had no solutions to break post-COVID’s hold (I was functional for 4hrs a day, reduced to very cloistered existence). I had immediate relief from the 1st session. Brain fog gone, fatigue massively reduced as well as the other symptoms. He has deep knowledge of neuro systems and nutritional supports needed to create a path to healing. He is extremely knowledgeable, current on latest research, compassionate, listens, takes time to understand individual situations. I’m beyond grateful & highly recommend.
    About Sami Bati, LAC

    Specialties
    • Acupuncture
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356538995
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Upstate University Hospital
    Internship
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sami Bati, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sami Bati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sami Bati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sami Bati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sami Bati works at Sami Bati Acupuncture, PLLC in Liverpool, NY. View the full address on Sami Bati’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Sami Bati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sami Bati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sami Bati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sami Bati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

