Samina Kajani, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Samina Kajani, FNP is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA.
Samina Kajani works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 215, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Samina did more for us than the pulmonary doctors we’d seen. She took time, and listened to my dad, so she could determine the proper course of treatment. He feels better than he has in a long time. We are so happy with her, and greatly appreciate how she honestly cares about us. Her knowledgeable is invaluable.
About Samina Kajani, FNP
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1548815707
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Samina Kajani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Samina Kajani accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samina Kajani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
